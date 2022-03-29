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3-29-2022 The war against us is to HIJACK our beliefs...
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60 views • March 29, 2022
Episode 35
The media are both lying and HIDING critical information. We deserve to know the truth. The future of the country is at stake, but the media have caused the sheep to focus on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Time to wake up folks!
The media are both lying and HIDING critical information. We deserve to know the truth. The future of the country is at stake, but the media have caused the sheep to focus on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Time to wake up folks!
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