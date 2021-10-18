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Rise Up NH 10.18.21: Natural Law and the US Constitution
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34 views • October 18, 2021
In an age when authorizations are not approvals…
When recommendations are not mandates…
When mandates are not laws…
When presidential orders are not actually recorded anywhere and are still not laws…
When law enforcement and judges can be threatened, bought, or caught up in the mass hysteria and fail to protect individual rights or community health…
When cartels believe they can do whatever they want to their chattel slaves, despite the so-called majesty of the law and the US Constitution...
We felt it was time to have a conversation about natural law. Michael Walsh J.D. leads a discussion on why "we hold these truths to be self-evident."
Links:
https://robertmanl.wordpress.com/about/nazis-nuremberg-and-the-law-of-god/
The Declaration of Natural Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18TsM0GRw1wiEAwJhDY0y43KcW9QjCwfT/view?usp=sharing
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
When recommendations are not mandates…
When mandates are not laws…
When presidential orders are not actually recorded anywhere and are still not laws…
When law enforcement and judges can be threatened, bought, or caught up in the mass hysteria and fail to protect individual rights or community health…
When cartels believe they can do whatever they want to their chattel slaves, despite the so-called majesty of the law and the US Constitution...
We felt it was time to have a conversation about natural law. Michael Walsh J.D. leads a discussion on why "we hold these truths to be self-evident."
Links:
https://robertmanl.wordpress.com/about/nazis-nuremberg-and-the-law-of-god/
The Declaration of Natural Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18TsM0GRw1wiEAwJhDY0y43KcW9QjCwfT/view?usp=sharing
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
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