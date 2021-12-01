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EP 2713-6PM SHOCKING: RFK Jr. Claims Fauci Killed, Tortured, Poor Minority Orphans in 1980s
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32 views • December 01, 2021
EP 2713-6PM SHOCKING: RFK Jr. Claims Fauci Killed, Tortured, Poor Minority Orphans in 1980s   

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the face of the COVID pandemic.  He regularly opines about methods for controlling the spread of the virus. Fauci set major national policy for nearly two years for almost two years now on who can work, what businesses can remain open, what religious services are allowed, as well as on-again-off-again mask mandates. Less well known, however, is the torture and medical murder of at least 85 orphan minority children in New York, children who were vulnerable, could not consent, and who would not be missed.    https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19395 

Special Guest: Ivan Raiklin: Green Beret | Lawyer | Entrepreneur | Polyglot | Father | Husband | Former Military Diplomat | Intel Officer & Former Virginia U.S Senate Candidate. He comes  from a family of immigrants consisting of his mother, father, and three siblings who fled religious and political persecution in the Soviet Union, during the 1970’s. Born in New York shortly after, He was quickly taught the importance of family, loyalty, and gratitude.  Ivan Raiklin has studied the legal and constitutional issues in play during the 2020 Presidential Election saga, and has specific and detailed options, that if utilized by members of Congress, Vice President Mike Pence, and President Trump, may not only ensure President Trump’s re-election, but also set the stage for the bold action that needs to be take to conquer the Army of Darkness that has unleashed it’s fury against US, the Constitution, and the rule of law.  https://t.me/IvanRaiklin

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