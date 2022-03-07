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7.3.22: CONTINUE to PLANT TRUTH in BATTLE against the LIBERAL WORLD ORDER! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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75 views • July 06, 2022


[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv 


AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/


24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/


*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv


Soros getting thrown out

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103314


Man sits on bike and lets the world know the truth

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103315


Dan the Man on TruthSocial

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103304


In Time Square in NYC at a children's vaccine site were kids from the age of 5 years old till 6 months old get vaccinated. Activists plead with parents not to get their kids vaccinated https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103292


@KarliQ Thanks for posting - These are trying and divisive times 🇺🇸 Biden creates the "War between Brothers" https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103278


WW2 veteran breaks down in tears discussing the state of the nation. https://t.me/Nation_Restoration/1931


Peter McCullough: “This month the World Council for Health which represents 70 bodies worldwide has called for a global recall of all💉” 2 things: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26639


Children march in protest of #RoeVWade being overturned chanting “bring Roe back.” They appear to be part of a camp and are being led by staff. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26644


WATCH: Part 2 of President Trump’s newsmax interview https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26674


Dr. Zelenko, a physician, scientist, & activist for medical rights has passed away after a battle with cancer. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26682


Speaking out against the “commandeering of the government into medical practices.” Thank you ⁦Senator Bob Hall⁩ for your support. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26687


⚠️According to the Pentagon, only 23% of young Americans are able to serve in the military. The rest can not serve due to obesity or chronic diseases. And of those eligible, only 9% want to serve in the US military.. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26693


Richland School District Two referenced this video from AMAZE which discusses “sex assigned at birth,” transgender, non-binary, and topics related to gender identity and sexuality.

https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26701


Jon Voight says that Biden must be impeached/removed immediately: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93894


Wisconsin decertifies. We need Pennsylvania, they are our post master general.🌪🌪https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93803


ITS IN YOUR FACE.

CNN REPORTER ASKS A HARD QUESTION FOR ONCE https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93713


Big speech we’re taking our country back

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93699


*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY



#Wisconsin, #Pennsylvania, #JonVoight, #Biden, #Gender, #School, #Pentagon, #Military, #SenatorBobHall, #Zelenko, #RoeVWade, #PeterMcCullough, #WW2, #Veterans, #KarliQ, #NY, #Vaccines, #Children, #Soros, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God


Keywords
healthfreedomvaccineschildrenlibertymilitaryschooltruthveteransbidenpentagonww2gendersorosnypennsylvaniawisconsinzelenkotreasuremaproevwadepetermcculloughprojection101jonvoightsenatorbobhallkarliq
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy