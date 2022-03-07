7.3.22: CONTINUE to PLANT TRUTH in BATTLE against the LIBERAL WORLD ORDER! PRAY!

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[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Soros getting thrown out
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103314
Man sits on bike and lets the world know the truth
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103315
Dan the Man on TruthSocial
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103304
In Time Square in NYC at a children's vaccine site were kids from the age of 5 years old till 6 months old get vaccinated. Activists plead with parents not to get their kids vaccinated https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103292
@KarliQ Thanks for posting - These are trying and divisive times 🇺🇸 Biden creates the "War between Brothers" https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103278
WW2 veteran breaks down in tears discussing the state of the nation. https://t.me/Nation_Restoration/1931
Peter McCullough: “This month the World Council for Health which represents 70 bodies worldwide has called for a global recall of all💉” 2 things: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26639
Children march in protest of #RoeVWade being overturned chanting “bring Roe back.” They appear to be part of a camp and are being led by staff. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26644
WATCH: Part 2 of President Trump’s newsmax interview https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26674
Dr. Zelenko, a physician, scientist, & activist for medical rights has passed away after a battle with cancer. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26682
Speaking out against the “commandeering of the government into medical practices.” Thank you Senator Bob Hall for your support. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26687
⚠️According to the Pentagon, only 23% of young Americans are able to serve in the military. The rest can not serve due to obesity or chronic diseases. And of those eligible, only 9% want to serve in the US military.. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26693
Richland School District Two referenced this video from AMAZE which discusses “sex assigned at birth,” transgender, non-binary, and topics related to gender identity and sexuality.
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26701
Jon Voight says that Biden must be impeached/removed immediately: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93894
Wisconsin decertifies. We need Pennsylvania, they are our post master general.🌪🌪https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93803
ITS IN YOUR FACE.
CNN REPORTER ASKS A HARD QUESTION FOR ONCE https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93713
Big speech we’re taking our country back
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93699
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#Wisconsin, #Pennsylvania, #JonVoight, #Biden, #Gender, #School, #Pentagon, #Military, #SenatorBobHall, #Zelenko, #RoeVWade, #PeterMcCullough, #WW2, #Veterans, #KarliQ, #NY, #Vaccines, #Children, #Soros, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God