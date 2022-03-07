7.3.22: CONTINUE to PLANT TRUTH in BATTLE against the LIBERAL WORLD ORDER! PRAY!





[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv





AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/





24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/





*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv





Soros getting thrown out

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103314





Man sits on bike and lets the world know the truth

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103315





Dan the Man on TruthSocial

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103304





In Time Square in NYC at a children's vaccine site were kids from the age of 5 years old till 6 months old get vaccinated. Activists plead with parents not to get their kids vaccinated https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103292





@KarliQ Thanks for posting - These are trying and divisive times 🇺🇸 Biden creates the "War between Brothers" https://t.me/realKarliBonne/103278





WW2 veteran breaks down in tears discussing the state of the nation. https://t.me/Nation_Restoration/1931





Peter McCullough: “This month the World Council for Health which represents 70 bodies worldwide has called for a global recall of all💉” 2 things: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26639





Children march in protest of #RoeVWade being overturned chanting “bring Roe back.” They appear to be part of a camp and are being led by staff. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26644





WATCH: Part 2 of President Trump’s newsmax interview https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26674





Dr. Zelenko, a physician, scientist, & activist for medical rights has passed away after a battle with cancer. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26682





Speaking out against the “commandeering of the government into medical practices.” Thank you ⁦Senator Bob Hall⁩ for your support. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26687





⚠️According to the Pentagon, only 23% of young Americans are able to serve in the military. The rest can not serve due to obesity or chronic diseases. And of those eligible, only 9% want to serve in the US military.. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26693





Richland School District Two referenced this video from AMAZE which discusses “sex assigned at birth,” transgender, non-binary, and topics related to gender identity and sexuality.

https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26701





Jon Voight says that Biden must be impeached/removed immediately: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93894





Wisconsin decertifies. We need Pennsylvania, they are our post master general.🌪🌪https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93803





ITS IN YOUR FACE.

CNN REPORTER ASKS A HARD QUESTION FOR ONCE https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93713





Big speech we’re taking our country back

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/93699





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#Wisconsin, #Pennsylvania, #JonVoight, #Biden, #Gender, #School, #Pentagon, #Military, #SenatorBobHall, #Zelenko, #RoeVWade, #PeterMcCullough, #WW2, #Veterans, #KarliQ, #NY, #Vaccines, #Children, #Soros, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God



