Francis Chan and Money

Voice continues his interest in the ministry of Francis Chan, whom he says comes closest to openly proclaiming the teachings of Jesus of anyone he has ever met in the churches. So how is Francis Chan able to speak so much truth and still maintain such popularity, without compromising on the truth. This video condenses Francis Chan's "How to Get To Heaven from Silicon Valley-talk to employees at Google”, where Francis clearly states Jesus' teaching that you need to sell all that you have to be a Christian. Take a closer look to see how he is able to do it and still be regarded as one of America's top preachers.