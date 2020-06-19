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Understanding the Fabian Window
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124 views • June 19, 2020
The subversive nature of the Fabian project is illustrated by the Fabian Window, a stained-glass composition showing Fabian leaders Edward R. Pease, Sidney Webb and Bernard Shaw (in the green coat) forging a new world out of the old, while other Fabians kneel worshipfully before a stack of Fabian writings.

The window carries the logo: "Remould it nearer to the heart's desire", the last line from a quatrain by the medieval Iranian poet Omar Khayyam....and which expresses the Fabians' plan to destroy and reconstruct society along Fabian lines.

The Fabian Window was commissioned by Bernard Shaw in 1910 and is currently located at the London School of Economics. Though its theme purports to be humorous, the fact is that, as admitted by Shaw, humour or what he described as "freely laughing at ourselves" was a distinguishing habit of the Fabians (Pease, p. 34). In fact, humour was a tactic used by Fabians to conceal the deadly earnest of their intentions.

Indeed, there is nothing humorous about a semi-secret organisation working to destroy Western civilisation. Moreover, the Fabian Window is undeniably symbolic and as such it is based on fact: despite claims to being "scientific", Socialism proved to be riddled with internal inconsistencies and contradictions rendering commitment to its tenets a matter of faith rather than reason.

As observed by the economist P. T. Bauer, Socialism turned out to be a kind of faith-based messianic religion that promised salvation on earth (Bauer, p. 176). In the Fabian case, making Socialism (or Fabianism) into a quasi-religious movement was a conscious objective of the Fabian leadership as shown by Shaw's comments to the effect that the Fabians "must make a religion of Socialism" (Henderson, p. 488). Other Fabian leaders similarly spoke of Socialism as a "new social religion". Thus, the Fabians' adulatory attitude towards Fabian writings depicted in the Window accurately portrays the cult-like nature of Socialism in general and of Fabian Socialism, in particular.

The window also shows, in the background above the globe, the Fabian "coat-of-arms" consisting of a wolf wearing a sheepskin and bearing a red standard with the initials "F.S." Again, this symbolism is undeniably based on the fact of the Fabian tactic of "permeation" and of achieving its ends by stealth.

Finally, the Society's Iranian logo may well be a hidden reference to the reconstruction of the world order in line with international oil interests. The Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (later British Petroleum) was among the corporate members of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, a.k.a. Chatham House (King-Hall, p. 140), an organisation co-founded by members of the Fabian Society and the Society has retained close links to oil interests (see below).

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9oqgQ16qc8&;list=PLixNSRiGnyY2jZCKiPHnhFiew1Saj0cAq&index=8

Truthstream Media YT Channel.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/01/no_author/understanding-the-fabian-window/

Educational.
Keywords
socialismmarxismwolves in sheeps clothingfabian societythe scarlet beast
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