Babylon is fallen: the Vatican, paganism & satanism

The Vatican, the beast that rises out of the sea in Revelation 13:1-10, is extremely evil. It is were the devil lives. It is entrenched in pagan symbolism and satanism as the Vatican’s meeting hall is depicted by the head of a snake or serpent and the serpent is satan in Revelation 12:9.





To all Catholics, COME OUT of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 and turn to the Christ of the Bible before the Babylonian Roman Catholic church gets COMPLETELY DESTROYED by fire by the will of God in Revelation 18:8-9.





