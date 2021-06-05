Water Reduction How it affects You wzeLWCnRmJQ 360p 1622821747889

An update from Deborah Tavaress on how the water reduction affects you. Some of this info is quite shocking. There seems to be no limits to what the elitists will do to control the peoples. My message to the people, it is time to get right with God, if we do all we possibly can in our sphere with God on our side, he will do the rest. Isa 33:16 He shall dwell on high: his place of defence shall be the munitions of rocks: bread shall be given him; his waters shall be sure. 1Jn 4:18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.