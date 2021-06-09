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The Kevin J. Johnston Show With Special Guests, Chris Sky and Conrad RC Goodsir
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11 views • June 09, 2021
The last time we saw Chris Sky and RC, was the Saturday after Kevin's arrest.. I know Chris Sky had quite the adventure getting back to Ontario, He will tell us all about it! With all these people getting injunctions and stuff, it is not stopping us. We keep getting stronger and stronger as time goes on; together we can do this we must fight! #JUSTSAYNO
7PM Calgary Time - 9PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
7PM Calgary Time - 9PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
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