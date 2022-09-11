9 11 @11:11 am Signing "The Covenant" Jimmy Muskrat at Plymouth MA

Native American Evangelist Jimmy Muskrat in Plymouth, MANation To Nation
Jimmy Muskrat is a Cherokee revivalist that is one of the original riders to ride his bike up the trail of tears from Cherokee, North Carolina to Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He did this in 1984 when he was 14 years old. He said at each stop when he heard what happened to his ancestors, hate and anger entered his heart until one day, Jesus got a hold of him and melted his heart! God showed him things to change and that healing had to take place through forgiveness. That unity was the only thing that would save our land! In 2021 Jimmy was gifted the Bible of the original circuit rider to the west, Jason Lee! Jason Lee answered the Macedonian call of the Native Americans named Nimíipuu, meaning “we, the people”. Jimmy Muskrat and Pastor Devin O’Neal, (whose birth day was on the 400 year anniversary of Thanksgiving 11/25/21) are convinced the only hope for “We The People” is to renew our allegiance to God‘s covenant to love one another!! Currently a book is being written about the life of Jimmy Muskrat titled: Earthquake because when Jimmy (aka 5.0) shows up you can be sure there will be a Spiritual earthquake!!!
The first Biblical reference to memorial stones comes in Genesis 28: 10-22, when Jacob set a pillar in Bethel to commemorate a powerful vision of God that he experienced while sleeping there. The experience was so striking that Jacob felt that it must be commemorated, so he erected the stone upon which he slept.
The Covenant Restoring the Ancient Paths
