© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where From Here?
---------------
Martin Luther Saint or Sinner? (PDF) Everything you wanted to know but was never explained to you
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6969-martin-luther-saint-or-sinner-pdf-everything-you-wanted-to-know-but-was-never-explained-to-you/
----------------
Charlie Kirk's murder has tipped over the dominos cascading us further into already uncertain times. This is just one of the extraordinary conversations I had on this day, with an extraordinary couple, on just where do we go from here. Enjoy.
Badassunclesam.com