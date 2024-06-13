Morgan Lerette: Life as a Blackwater Mercenary & the Role of PMCs Today

Morgan Lerette discusses his new book on his time as a Blackwater mercenary in Iraq and what a mess war and Private Military Companies (PMCs) are. He talks about laughing in the face of death and how, as bad as Saddam Hussein was, he kept things in check. America starts endless wars with no planned endgame. He tells stories of meeting Erik Prince, John Bolton, and Pat Tillman. He comments on Wagner, how PMCs are being used in Ukraine and Gaza, and the great power conflict. He doesn't believe the U.S. still has any competitor.





Websites

Guns, Girls, and Greed: I Was a Blackwater Mercenary in Iraq https://www.amazon.com/Guns-Girls-Greed-Blackwater-Mercenary/dp/B0D5JMPTMY

Morgan Lerette on X https://x.com/BlackwaterDude1





About Morgan Lerette

Morgan Lerette was first deployed to Iraq in 2003 to provide security for the first aerial supply route in Iraq at Tallil Air Base, which was the staging point for the Jessica Lynch rescue. He joined Blackwater in 2004 and was sent to Iraq to protect diplomats. He participated in hundreds of combat missions protecting the Regime Crimes Liaison Office, which gathered evidence for the trials of Saddam Hussein.





He completed his undergraduate degree in 2007 at Northern Arizona University and is commissioned as an Army Intelligence Officer. In 2009, he deployed to Iraq where his team fed reports to Chelsea (Bradley) Manning that were given to WikiLeaks. He left the army as a Captain.





Morgan received a Master’s of International Banking and Finance in 2013 at Tufts University. Lerette assisted the FBI in convicting Matt Marshall of fraud in 2022 by debunking his “proof” that he worked for the CIA.





