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Tamara Magdalene: The Satanic Beast Predictive Programming [16.05.2021]
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47 views • June 16, 2021
Note: Fantastic or again 'a coincidence' ? - This video describes and shows exactly what I have fighting and written and said and shared publicly since 2017 (as well as today) in my fight against these satanic 'persons' in
public office / service, journalists, public opinion makers, family and friends (incl. my 24 year old daughter) where I 4 times now have been convicted as a criminal (a new no 5 is now on the way - google my name) and which I also
here on my Bitchute channel have written and shown countless times - things are connected, all briefly described with this sentence by Tamara:
"And this is why sleep paalysis occurs. When carnal emotions are opened, Demons seek to access your body (mind) permanetly"
På dansk:
"Og det er derfor 'søvnlammelse' opstår. Når 'kødelige' følelser /fristelser åbnes, søger dæmoner at få permanent adgang til din krop (sjæl - sind)"
Glory RoseBud - 1 day ago: 'Amazing.'
Note: Predictive Programming (mkultra) + Social Engineering exposed in Plain Sight (again).
Social engineering:
In the context of information security, social engineering is the psychological manipulation of people into performing actions or divulging confidential information. This differs from social engineering within the social sciences, which does not concern the divulging of confidential information. A type of confidence trick for the purpose of information gathering, fraud, or system access, it differs from a traditional "con" in that it is often one of many steps in a more complex fraud scheme.[1]
It has also been defined as "any act that influences a person to take an action that may or may not be in their best interests."[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_engineering_(security)
Predictive Programming:
Is that the government or other higher-ups are using fictional movies or books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events. This was first described and proposed by researcher Alan Watt who defines Predictive programming as “Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders.
If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.” (Wood) Then it was popularized by Alex Jones and David Icke. The most notable cases of predictive programing are the examples found in the Simpsons, The Dark Night Rises, The Hunger Games, and the oldest being from Futility. Information can be found on blog posts and many conspiracy theorists have either made videos on it or have spoken on the subject.
https://u.osu.edu/vanzandt/2018/04/18/predictive-programming/
Project MKUltra (or MK-Ultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mk+ultra&;t=h_&ia=web
--
591 views•May 16, 2021
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
3.91K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hnesIEKguyk
--
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
--
Twitter: Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7 : "I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal." https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
--
Note: Check out Tamara's #2 Youtube channel, I could'nt share them all, Satanism exposed in Plain Sight.
Description
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw
--
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2.
3.82K subscribers - Joined May 15, 2021 - 304,020 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos
--
public office / service, journalists, public opinion makers, family and friends (incl. my 24 year old daughter) where I 4 times now have been convicted as a criminal (a new no 5 is now on the way - google my name) and which I also
here on my Bitchute channel have written and shown countless times - things are connected, all briefly described with this sentence by Tamara:
"And this is why sleep paalysis occurs. When carnal emotions are opened, Demons seek to access your body (mind) permanetly"
På dansk:
"Og det er derfor 'søvnlammelse' opstår. Når 'kødelige' følelser /fristelser åbnes, søger dæmoner at få permanent adgang til din krop (sjæl - sind)"
Glory RoseBud - 1 day ago: 'Amazing.'
Note: Predictive Programming (mkultra) + Social Engineering exposed in Plain Sight (again).
Social engineering:
In the context of information security, social engineering is the psychological manipulation of people into performing actions or divulging confidential information. This differs from social engineering within the social sciences, which does not concern the divulging of confidential information. A type of confidence trick for the purpose of information gathering, fraud, or system access, it differs from a traditional "con" in that it is often one of many steps in a more complex fraud scheme.[1]
It has also been defined as "any act that influences a person to take an action that may or may not be in their best interests."[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_engineering_(security)
Predictive Programming:
Is that the government or other higher-ups are using fictional movies or books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events. This was first described and proposed by researcher Alan Watt who defines Predictive programming as “Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders.
If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.” (Wood) Then it was popularized by Alex Jones and David Icke. The most notable cases of predictive programing are the examples found in the Simpsons, The Dark Night Rises, The Hunger Games, and the oldest being from Futility. Information can be found on blog posts and many conspiracy theorists have either made videos on it or have spoken on the subject.
https://u.osu.edu/vanzandt/2018/04/18/predictive-programming/
Project MKUltra (or MK-Ultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mk+ultra&;t=h_&ia=web
--
591 views•May 16, 2021
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
3.91K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hnesIEKguyk
--
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
--
Twitter: Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7 : "I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal." https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
--
Note: Check out Tamara's #2 Youtube channel, I could'nt share them all, Satanism exposed in Plain Sight.
Description
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw
--
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2.
3.82K subscribers - Joined May 15, 2021 - 304,020 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos
--
Keywords
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