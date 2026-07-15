how drug companies buy doctors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Denmark is known as one of the less corrupt countries in the world. Yet, in the field of medicine, it is just as corrupt as the rest of the world. Big Pharma buys even health ministers. They train professors to "key opinion leaders", which then promote Big Pharma's own financial interests. Medical education is utterly corrupt everywhere in the world.