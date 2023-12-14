Political Violence Has Already Arrived
30 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
- The political violence has already started.
- Re-imaging our identity as Whites, the Sons of Christendom, and our duty to protect and advance Christendom.
- The eternal enemy of Christendom.
- Church forsakes the literal words of Jesus Christ.
- The Christian life IS about our hour of trial, not escaping from it.
Keywords
violencewhitewarchristendom
