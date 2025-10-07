Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro claimed that the U.S. Constitution should be rewritten so that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be elected president of the United States.

The idea, which Shapiro floated online, has been met with widespread disbelief. Critics see it as yet another example of Shapiro’s willingness to bend American principles in order to serve a foreign leader he openly idolizes.

That kind of fiery defense has now escalated into something much darker: proposing that America discard its most fundamental safeguards in order to formally hand power to an Israeli.

Observers say the comment reveals just how far Shapiro is willing to go in putting Israel’s interests above America’s own. While many critics argue that Israel is already in control of US politics, Shapiro’s suggestion represents a wholesale abandonment of the idea that American leaders should, at minimum, be American.

The reaction online has been scathing. Some critics called the proposal “grotesque” and “anti-American,” while others simply mocked Shapiro for fantasizing about Netanyahu in the Oval Office.

But beneath the ridicule lies a serious concern: when influential voices like Shapiro start openly fantasizing about foreign leaders running the U.S., it signals a troubling erosion of national sovereignty in political discourse.

It also makes clear whose agenda Shapiro is really serving.

https://www.planet-today.com/2025/10/ben-shapiro-demands-us-rewrite.html

https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2025/10/ben-shapiro-demands-u-s-rewrite-constitution-so-netanyahu-can-be-president/

Thanks to John M for Link

