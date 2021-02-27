Episode 3 - "People May Never Know How We Believe."

This experience with Patrick Grimaldo was exceptional, to say the least. It was such a pleasure to hear his experience about how he found God and how he described that "things would never be the same!"This talk delves into the very important aspects of why it may be difficult for some to "find God" and how we can help.Patrick and I plan on sharing some parallel stories that he and I share that are quite mind-blowing. The alignment of the stories themselves is what has shown him and me that God was speaking very loudly to us as we began this adventure.Thank you again, Patrick, it was such an honor!Also, everyone, please visit the Godcast Linktr.ee to join the Godcast community on Facebook and also for inspiration on Instagram: