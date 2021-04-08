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See The CENSORED Gov. Ron DeSantis Public Health Roundtable Discussion In Tallahassee
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73 views • April 08, 2021
ARTICLE @ INFOWARS.COM: https://www.infowars.com/posts/youtube-removes-roundtable-video-featuring-florida-gov-desantis-anti-lockdown-health-experts-citing-terms-of-service/
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a public health roundtable in Tallahassee Thursday morning to discuss the state's COVID-19 response. DeSantis was joined by Dr. Scott Atlas, Professor Sunetra Gupta, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Martin Kulldorff. Among the topics discussed were the state's lockdown policies, return of students to public schools, and mask policies.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606f28b15ee3b310e61c58f6
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a public health roundtable in Tallahassee Thursday morning to discuss the state's COVID-19 response. DeSantis was joined by Dr. Scott Atlas, Professor Sunetra Gupta, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Martin Kulldorff. Among the topics discussed were the state's lockdown policies, return of students to public schools, and mask policies.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606f28b15ee3b310e61c58f6
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