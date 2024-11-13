Alexandra 360: The New Trifecta

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexandra 360 discusses the 2024 election results, the red wave that just happened and how we need to push President Trump’s agenda forward.Alexandra 360 will have special guest, Elected official in Baltimore County, Tim Fazenbaker, who will discuss Maryland politics as well as national issues.Alexandra 360 will discuss her role as a political consultant and how we need to have candidates and people in office that support President Trump’s agenda and how to keep this new trifecta for more than four years.