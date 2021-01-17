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The Final Hours of Donald Trump
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331 views • January 17, 2021
On this edition of Newsmakers, Alex Jones calls for de-escalation and warns Trump supporters not to attend potentially dangerous protests before and during the inauguration.
Personal note: I still think Joe Biden's "inauguration" will have some big surprises in store.
Personal note: I still think there will be big surprises in store for the Joe Biden "inauguration".
Personal note: I continue to think there will be big surprises in store for Joe Biden's "inauguration".
Personal note: I still think Joe Biden's "inauguration" will have some big surprises in store.
Personal note: I still think Joe Biden's "inauguration" will have some big surprises in store.
Personal note: I still think there will be big surprises in store for the Joe Biden "inauguration".
Personal note: I continue to think there will be big surprises in store for Joe Biden's "inauguration".
Personal note: I still think Joe Biden's "inauguration" will have some big surprises in store.
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