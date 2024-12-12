BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MasterPeace Lies/Liars Face Litigation World Will Witness Truth
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
228 views • 5 months ago

Matt Hazen CEO of MasterPeace Joins Christopher James

Huge announcement and actions underway to fight ignorance for our world.


Link to Sarah Westall interview nailing the lies against this great man

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M03XCjJwIkQI


We address lies and slander occurring against Truth

MasterPeace and all involved do not fear ignorant people

We stand in truth and the world will bear witness.


Our world is under attack on every level and many of these so called substack morons feel they can write whatever they wish without consequences.

MasterPeace stands on a mountain of verifiable studies and results.

It has been attacked by the corrupt medical system that the people finally see is corrupt to the core.

Only a fool goes to a doctor who are ignorant in health and healing only glorified drug pushers for medical system.


MasterPeace will now address in the light for everyone to see what is true and what is outright lies being spewed by handful of people.


This is just one required fight for our world to understand how to help and take control of our own health outside of mass ignorance of Doctors world wide.


God Bless and God Speed


Ignorance remains the enemy as this evil worldwide attacks mankind.

We can stop this evil it requires correct conversation FIRST!


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world


To support your health like never before and Christopher James


www.relaxsaunas.com use discount code AWC200 to save $200 off


Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies


To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also.


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/ Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

corruptionvaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callsgraphenecourt filingmatt hazenmasterpeace
