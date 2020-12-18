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Dr. Francis Boyle - DARPA's Covid Vaccine Will Kill People
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325 views • December 18, 2020
Bioweapons policy expert Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the past experience with similar bioweapon vaccines that killed recipients, and how they are repeating the same mistake with the Covid vaccine.
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The Moderna vaccine, which was developed with the National Institutes of Health, is based on messenger RNA technology – similar to the one produced by Pfizer and BioNTech that was cleared last week – which previously hadn’t been used in vaccines. For Moderna (stock ticker MRNA) it is also the first product to be cleared by regulators for use. An application for full approval is expected next year.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/moderna-becomes-second-covid-vaccine-to-receive-us-approval/
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The Moderna vaccine, which was developed with the National Institutes of Health, is based on messenger RNA technology – similar to the one produced by Pfizer and BioNTech that was cleared last week – which previously hadn’t been used in vaccines. For Moderna (stock ticker MRNA) it is also the first product to be cleared by regulators for use. An application for full approval is expected next year.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/moderna-becomes-second-covid-vaccine-to-receive-us-approval/
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