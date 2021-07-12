EXPOSED - THE PERSECUTION OF CANADIAN PHYSICIANS BY ORGANIZED MEDICINE DURING THE PANDEMIC

The covid19 spike protein is toxic and causes a weakening of the cellular walls associated with the flow of blood. Subsequently, the toxic spike proteins invariably enter the blood supply to cause organ disease in various timeframes and autoimmune disease.

Permanent heart and lung disease in the work rates of the heart and respiratory system becomes a lifelong consequence and results in permanent damage of the latter.



In this group interview, four physicians from across Canada, along with a legal representative for their separate cases, tell their stories of persecution at the hands of their governing bodies. Their only crime - practicing evidence-based medicine by questioning the safety of their patients and the public during the pandemic. These physicians, and others like them, are the living embodiment of the medical mantras of "do no harm" and "informed consent".



[NOTE: The last twelve minutes of this video consist of an audio recording alone and has no video component.]