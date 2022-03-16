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Africa: Researchers tracing tusk DNA of Elephants to reveal trafficking networks
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WION.
In Africa, the population of Elephants has drastically declined due to poaching. They are the main targets of the illegal ivory trade in the country. But now, the DNA in their tusks could map the trafficking network pointing towards the very criminal groups that poached them.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi-vQYIynoY
In Africa, the population of Elephants has drastically declined due to poaching. They are the main targets of the illegal ivory trade in the country. But now, the DNA in their tusks could map the trafficking network pointing towards the very criminal groups that poached them.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi-vQYIynoY
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