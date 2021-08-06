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ONE MORE PEDO DOWN? - AZ SENATOR Tony Navarrete arrested for alleged sexual conduct with a minor
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110 views • August 06, 2021
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vbh-RuYlxCQ&;ab_channel=LiveNOWfromFOX
Arizona state Senator Tony Navarrete has been arrested, according to Phoenix police. Officials say Navarrete, a Democrat, was arrested for sexual conduct with a minor that happened in 2019, among other crimes.
Navarrete was first elected as the State Representative for Arizona's 30th District in 2016. In 2018 he was elected to serve as the district's state Senator. He is also the Deputy Director of Promise Arizona, a non-profit.
Picture of Navarrete courtesy of the Arizona State Legislature website.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vbh-RuYlxCQ&;ab_channel=LiveNOWfromFOX
Arizona state Senator Tony Navarrete has been arrested, according to Phoenix police. Officials say Navarrete, a Democrat, was arrested for sexual conduct with a minor that happened in 2019, among other crimes.
Navarrete was first elected as the State Representative for Arizona's 30th District in 2016. In 2018 he was elected to serve as the district's state Senator. He is also the Deputy Director of Promise Arizona, a non-profit.
Picture of Navarrete courtesy of the Arizona State Legislature website.
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