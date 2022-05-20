Li Keqiang is the Last Lifesaving Boat for Jiang, Zeng, Zhu, and Wang’s Family

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Can you imagine? Now, Wang, Zeng both went to Li’s side. Even Zhu Rongj is with Li. I think Li Keqiang is being taken advantage of by all these people. I don’t think Li can stand a chance at all. Li can be tough, he is tough but not that tough. Li is just dying through the last struggle.