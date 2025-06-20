REFLECTING ON POWERFUL MOMENTS FROM FREEDOMFEST 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del looks back on last week's HighWire episode, broadcast live from FreedomFest in Palm Springs, CA. He shares insights from his role as prosecuting attorney in a riveting mock trial against Big Pharma, facing off with defense attorney Catherine Bernard.
