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MURDER OF CHILDREN HAS BEGUN - PARENTS MURDERING THEIR OWN KIDS WITH THESE POISON SHOTS
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936 views • December 08, 2021
MURDER OF CHILDREN HAS BEGUN - PARENTS MURDERING THEIR OWN KIDS WITH THESE POISON SHOTS
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vqdwod-murder-of-childen-has-begun-parents-murdering-their-own-kids-with-these-poi.html
- James O'Keefe from Project Veritas is Confronted.
- The VAERS reporting system is now beginning to report on children being killed by these poisoned vaccines.
Expect thousands more to be reported before years end.
This is criminal in allowing these shots to continue. The News Media must be taken down NOW in order for this Genocide to stop.
Source:
Project Veritas
Stew Peters Show
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vqdwod-murder-of-childen-has-begun-parents-murdering-their-own-kids-with-these-poi.html
- James O'Keefe from Project Veritas is Confronted.
- The VAERS reporting system is now beginning to report on children being killed by these poisoned vaccines.
Expect thousands more to be reported before years end.
This is criminal in allowing these shots to continue. The News Media must be taken down NOW in order for this Genocide to stop.
Source:
Project Veritas
Stew Peters Show
Keywords
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