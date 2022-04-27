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"Society" Needs You (to Die) | Episode 11
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58 views • April 27, 2022
Liberty Man debunks the fallacy that “society” is some entity with rights that supercede those of the individual, and shows how the establishment continues to stoke the fires of medical tyranny (perhaps in preparation for another “health crisis”). Jodi O’Malley, a nurse turned courageous whistleblower, joins the show to share her story and encourage others with firsthand knowledge or experience of wrongdoing in the pandemic-industrial complex to step forward. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man discuss updates to the soon-to-be-released third installment in the Covidland documentary series.
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