A very serious warning about fallen angel technology

Verily, the time is swallowed up so that people do not have much time left, which is exactly the intention of the fallen angels who sit behind it, so that people do not use their relationship and time for Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ!





Published on April 4, 2023 by Ailyn

Please share and do not change © BC