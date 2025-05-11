© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lucky Ukrainian soldier wins life JACKPOT as drone FAILS to detonate, striking his head.
Adding:
Trump APPROVES more weapons for Ukraine – reports
Germany is sending 125 long-range rockets and 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine — but not without Washington’s blessing.
Since the weapons are US-made, Berlin needed Trump’s approval to export them. He gave it, according to a congressional official quoted by The New York Times.
"Mediator" or accomplice?