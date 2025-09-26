BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel will build 'Independent Arms Industry' amid worry of international constraints: Netanyahu
Posted 25September2025 The Economic Times:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday (September 16) that Israel will create an "independent arms industry" that can "withstand international constraints". In his address, Netanyahu spoke about the Israeli economy and that it withheld through two economic crisis, the COVID and the two year war on Gaza. He also added that President of the United States, Donald Trump had invited him to the White House in two weeks, after his speech at the U.N.

economyisraelwarbenjamin netanyahuindustryindependent arms industry
