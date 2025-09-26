Israel will build 'Independent Arms Industry' amid worry of international constraints: Netanyahu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 25September2025 The Economic Times:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday (September 16) that Israel will create an "independent arms industry" that can "withstand international constraints". In his address, Netanyahu spoke about the Israeli economy and that it withheld through two economic crisis, the COVID and the two year war on Gaza. He also added that President of the United States, Donald Trump had invited him to the White House in two weeks, after his speech at the U.N.