Big show this Thursday on The HighWire!





Del is still in Europe on the Inconvenient Study Tour, so Jefferey Jaxen is hosting this week, and the lineup is fantastic





Jefferey sits down with Aaron Siri to discuss his testimony before the FDA's VRBPAC committee this week and break down a recent Department of Justice brief that Aaron is calling a sharp betrayal of the American public.





Jeffery tackles Ken Paxton’s recent win against a major U.S. grocer and his new target, corporations using regulatory loopholes to get chemicals into children's food.





As rural communities push back against data centers they never agreed to host, former BlackRock portfolio manager Edward Dowd examines the financial realities behind the AI boom and whether the industry's promises match its economics.





The HighWire, this Thursday at 11am Pacific, 2pm Eastern. The full story, minus the spin. 👇





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 June 4, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH