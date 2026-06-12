Natural Solutions for Brain Fog

Brain fog is common, but not normal! The brain is only 2% of the body’s weight but uses 20% of its energy. In this episode, Dr. Hotze discusses the common symptoms and root causes of brain fog. He also discusses how hormone balance, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats all play an important role in supporting brain function and mental clarity.

Dr. Hotze shares practical steps to help support brain health naturally, including eating a healthy low-sugar diet, balancing hormones, supporting thyroid function, improving sleep, exercising, maintaining oral hygiene, and getting the nutrients your brain needs to function well.

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