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"It will be necessary to kill many billions of people..."
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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885 views • March 12, 2022
"THE NEW WORLD ORDER" INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE OF 9 MARCH 2015

"It will be necessary to kill many billions of people..."

Do we need any more words?

Now to finally recognise and understand these acts

A handful of soulless oligarchs want to kill billions of people. They place themselves above these billions of people, this is war and as in war these handful of soulless should also be treated....

IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030 https://www.brighteon.com/a0cd52c8-439c-4951-8f36-7d4ee061ce4d

THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY – Dr Carrie Madej https://www.brighteon.com/46d82958-c79e-4ca7-aa00-07f6bb62c1a7
Keywords
genocidenwonew world orderzionismdepopulationprotocols of zionagenda 2030one world governmentoligarchswake up callspoiler alertglobal elitesreduce the populationsmell the coffee
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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