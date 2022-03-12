© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"It will be necessary to kill many billions of people..."
Follow
6
Share
Report
885 views • March 12, 2022
"THE NEW WORLD ORDER" INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE OF 9 MARCH 2015
"It will be necessary to kill many billions of people..."
Do we need any more words?
Now to finally recognise and understand these acts
A handful of soulless oligarchs want to kill billions of people. They place themselves above these billions of people, this is war and as in war these handful of soulless should also be treated....
IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030 https://www.brighteon.com/a0cd52c8-439c-4951-8f36-7d4ee061ce4d
THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY – Dr Carrie Madej https://www.brighteon.com/46d82958-c79e-4ca7-aa00-07f6bb62c1a7
"It will be necessary to kill many billions of people..."
Do we need any more words?
Now to finally recognise and understand these acts
A handful of soulless oligarchs want to kill billions of people. They place themselves above these billions of people, this is war and as in war these handful of soulless should also be treated....
IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030 https://www.brighteon.com/a0cd52c8-439c-4951-8f36-7d4ee061ce4d
THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY – Dr Carrie Madej https://www.brighteon.com/46d82958-c79e-4ca7-aa00-07f6bb62c1a7
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.