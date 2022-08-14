Sustainable prison wall compact container cities 6uild 6ig 6etter own nothing demolishing homes watch your homes disappear where to draw the line NEOM

Cannibals and Cabals: Different Strokes For Different Folks

https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b/Cannibals-and-Cabals:c

neom - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=neom&src=typed_query

#NEOM - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEOM?src=hashtag_click

NEOM: Made to Change

https://www.neom.com/en-us

NEOM - About

https://web.archive.org/web/20200417230716/https://www.neom.com/en-us/about/#contact-neom

NEOM - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/c/NEOMChannel/search

NEOM | THE LINE - New Wonders for the World - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4ox214YLvw

NEOM | What is THE LINE? - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1vgbF4aH6k

Welcome to THE LINE. #THELINE - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jw8Oq8Bjprk

THE LINE will redesign how people, nature and technology interact. #THELINE - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FDJ5Wfj1Wg

THE LINE at #NEOM will transform daily life creating digital sustainability with its own Digital Air - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNVqP1je8YE

Florian Lennert, Head of Mobility at #NEOM discusses how THE LINE will be tackling mobility.#THELINE - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yVqefEeD8o

Florian Lennert, Head of Mobility at #NEOM discusses sustainable mobility on THE LINE. #LifeinNEOM - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xistjOaRBYE

Peter Terium, Head of Energy at #NEOM, explains how THE LINE will deliver a 24/7 clean energy system - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8P63K9qvvU

What is OXAGON? - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_p3kl6FHDY

Life in NEOM - Episode 01 - Water. #LifeinNEOM - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AySL0cQ1zxg

Joseph Bradley, Head of Technology and Digital at #NEOM, talks technology solutions on THE LINE. - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaZXAvuBfDw

This is NEOM. - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFuAARRxHps

What is THE LINE? #THELINE - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtSMz-_h_cw

NEOM | What is THE LINE? - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kz5vEqdaSc

This is TROJENA - The Mountains of NEOM - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiyAzP9PotM

M - Pop Muzik (Official Video) - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPoiv0sZ4s4





NEOM, deportation, The Line, smart cities, build back better, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, WEF, World Economic Forum, demolish, homes, population reduction, you will own nothing, New World Order, culling, genocide, gene drive, mass extinction, sustainability, power grab, scam, plandemic, scamdemic