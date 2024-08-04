BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HINKLE INTERVIEWS PRESIDENT MADURO OF VENEZUELA - Jackson Hinkle
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
79 views • 9 months ago

HINKLE INTERVIEWS PRESIDENT MADURO OF VENEZUELA - Jackson Hinkle, was uploaded on Aug 4, 2024

If you missed it, catch the short video of Jackson today, when he returned back home,  and that video has a link to another video from his friend. About Jackson's troubles in Caracas. While being an Int'l poll watcher during the Presidential election, and to get this interview. I'm sure we'll hear more about that soon. Cynthia

🚨The CIA-backed Colombian terrorists FAILED to take me hostage & I am back in the United States:   https://www.brighteon.com/42d94823-1736-4c8b-9d6c-b23e5f4a43c4


Support me (Jackson) on Locals: https://jacksonhinkle.locals.com/support

Join our Telegram: https://t.me/jacksonhinkle & our Discord: https://discord.gg/T23vzEH

I boosted the sound up on this video, a little louder than the original from JH. Cynthia

Original video, give a listen for a view, thumbs-up:

https://rumble.com/v59ol4l-hinkle-interviews-president-maduro-of-venezuela.html

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
