HINKLE INTERVIEWS PRESIDENT MADURO OF VENEZUELA - Jackson Hinkle, was uploaded on Aug 4, 2024
If you missed it, catch the short video of Jackson today, when he returned back home, and that video has a link to another video from his friend. About Jackson's troubles in Caracas. While being an Int'l poll watcher during the Presidential election, and to get this interview. I'm sure we'll hear more about that soon. Cynthia
🚨The CIA-backed Colombian terrorists FAILED to take me hostage & I am back in the United States: https://www.brighteon.com/42d94823-1736-4c8b-9d6c-b23e5f4a43c4
I boosted the sound up on this video, a little louder than the original from JH. Cynthia
