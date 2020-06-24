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06/24/20 #TREASON: It Came From BHO/BIden! Franken V Redrum #AmericaUnited
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161 views • June 25, 2020
You Are Free TV
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6/24: Today, the Str_hk notes were released, Biden says hit Flynn with Logan Act! Flynn case to be dismissed. Meanwhile, murder of the Old by Franken V being exposed and DS doublers down with globalist medical T ism agenda...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Please hit the like, sub and share! and join YAFTV on Brighteon:
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The Emancipation Monument, funded by freed slaves attacked by DS operatives:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/06/24/ac...
https://twitter.com/icecube
https://www.inspirationalstories.com/...
Harriet Tubman, American hero:
https://www.npca.org/articles/2314-5-...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-...
To read about the Franken V global nursing home redrums:
https://nomorefakenews.com/
The HCQ M_rders funded by Gates and touted by WHO et al:
https://ahrp.org/covid-19-has-turned-...
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-relea...
The NIH Human Connectome Project, begun in 2009, wants to map our neural pathways in order to replicate with Artificial Intelligence, run and programmed by ASI:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
We Need a Nationwide Movement to Protest the Globalist techno-med-tyranny being executed worldwide- it needs to happen right now, this summer, to prevent the surveillance system that will force us all into a biotech prison system:
Here is a start, starting this Sunday, get info on how to fight back, it will take a few days before they can get the state by state docs up- just launched, sorry to preempt that:
https://wecantbreathe.news/
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/publi...
With HIV Crisp-r ed into the Franken V, antibodies/immunity blocked:
https://www.news-medical.net/news/202...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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[email protected]
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88.2K subscribers
6/24: Today, the Str_hk notes were released, Biden says hit Flynn with Logan Act! Flynn case to be dismissed. Meanwhile, murder of the Old by Franken V being exposed and DS doublers down with globalist medical T ism agenda...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Please hit the like, sub and share! and join YAFTV on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/you...
The Emancipation Monument, funded by freed slaves attacked by DS operatives:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/06/24/ac...
https://twitter.com/icecube
https://www.inspirationalstories.com/...
Harriet Tubman, American hero:
https://www.npca.org/articles/2314-5-...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-...
To read about the Franken V global nursing home redrums:
https://nomorefakenews.com/
The HCQ M_rders funded by Gates and touted by WHO et al:
https://ahrp.org/covid-19-has-turned-...
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-relea...
The NIH Human Connectome Project, begun in 2009, wants to map our neural pathways in order to replicate with Artificial Intelligence, run and programmed by ASI:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
We Need a Nationwide Movement to Protest the Globalist techno-med-tyranny being executed worldwide- it needs to happen right now, this summer, to prevent the surveillance system that will force us all into a biotech prison system:
Here is a start, starting this Sunday, get info on how to fight back, it will take a few days before they can get the state by state docs up- just launched, sorry to preempt that:
https://wecantbreathe.news/
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/publi...
With HIV Crisp-r ed into the Franken V, antibodies/immunity blocked:
https://www.news-medical.net/news/202...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
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