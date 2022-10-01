Patent PCR Test Linked To Human Cloning Video Shows Animal Experiments, Cross Species Genetics

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network
Published August 18, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1gh8dp-patent-pcr-test-linked-to-human-cloning-video-shows-animal-experiments-cros.html
It’s almost like we have been dumped straight into a Sci-Fi
movie!
Fauci is preforming experiments on animals using aborted fetal parts, and PCR tests are used to clone humans!
Dr. Ariyana Love joins us today to show us the proof behind the demonic experiments.
