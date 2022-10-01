Create New Account
Patent PCR Test Linked To Human Cloning Video Shows Animal Experiments, Cross Species Genetics
255 views
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago |

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network


Published August 18, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1gh8dp-patent-pcr-test-linked-to-human-cloning-video-shows-animal-experiments-cros.html 


It’s almost like we have been dumped straight into a Sci-Fi movie!
Fauci is preforming experiments on animals using aborted fetal parts, and PCR tests are used to clone humans!

Dr. Ariyana Love joins us today to show us the proof behind the demonic experiments.


new world orderpandemicdepopulationexperimentsgeneticshuman cloningcovid 19pcr testcross speciesariyana lovestew peters network

