Kid from UK's "Just stop oil" activist group tells TV host Beverly Turner that the WHO is a "respected body" when it comes to climate change.
❗️The WHO absolutely has profit and control motives, she responds. Can we still say this on TV? I hope she still has her job 😳
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.