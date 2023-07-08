Create New Account
Kid from UK's "Just stop oil" activist group tells TV host Beverly Turner that the WHO is a "respected body" when it comes to climate change.
Puretrauma357
Published Saturday

Kid from UK's "Just stop oil" activist group tells TV host Beverly Turner that the WHO is a "respected body" when it comes to climate change.

❗️The WHO absolutely has profit and control motives, she responds. Can we still say this on TV? I hope she still has her job 😳

