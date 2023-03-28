Create New Account
"The STARS are Not Pure in His Sight, How Much MAN that is a (WORM)" ? This PROVES AGAIN EVERYTHING!
1 view
channel image
It's Time To Wake UP
Published Yesterday |

"The Scriptures and collateral material are PRICELESS..ABSOLUTELY PRICELESS .. WE are being Farmed by Insects,, The Word is Perfectly Clear and has remained Completely consistent. V4Vengeance.. You can say That again!!" (From Jonathan's original description)************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend

truthend of the worldjonathan kleck

