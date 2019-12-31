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What's On My Minds 12-31-19
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12 views • December 31, 2019
Today I share the news that may have been overlooked by your favorite MSM news source.
A custodian with a fetish for toilet pics: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/school-caretaker-camera-toilet-jail-wimbledon-london-matthew-stupples-a9264466.html
A pervy principal gave a 16yo girl a car: https://nypost.com/2019/12/31/former-high-school-principal-exchanged-thousands-of-texts-with-teen-gave-her-a-car-lawsuit/
A Queensland mom sent her pedo boyfriend pics of her daughters: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7829783/Married-mother-sent-explicit-photos-daughters-paedophile-lover.html
ICE captured a 23yo man who wanted to rape and eat a 13yo girl: https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/east-texas-man-pleads-guilty-federal-child-exploitation-violations-following
19,000 children sexually groomed in England in a year: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/grooming-child-sex-abuse-exploitation-rotherham-rochdale-police-a9215261.html
Pedophile priest is dead due to a crucifix being rammed down his throat: https://metro.co.uk/2019/12/28/teen-kills-paedophile-priest-ramming-crucifix-throat-11968146/
Muslim UN workers blocking Christians from receiving aid: https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-29-muslim-un-officials-block-christians-aid.html
UN leaders turn a blind eye to 'peacekeepers' raping Haitian girls, again: https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/north-america/item/34464-raping-with-impunity-un-leaders-ignore-rape-sex-crimes-of-peacekeepers-in-haiti-again
The intellectually underdeveloped narrative of LGBTQ kills a little boy: https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-29-lgbtq-obsessed-mother-beats-son-to-death.html
Florida Man poisons girlfriend's cat: https://www.wsbtv.com/news/trending/florida-man-accused-poisoning-girlfriends-cat-with-amphetamines-police-say/DGFBXO5BPBEFTCRWCEBRQ6SNV4/
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon channel -https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
The Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel- https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
The GarbageMan's Minds channel- https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
A custodian with a fetish for toilet pics: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/school-caretaker-camera-toilet-jail-wimbledon-london-matthew-stupples-a9264466.html
A pervy principal gave a 16yo girl a car: https://nypost.com/2019/12/31/former-high-school-principal-exchanged-thousands-of-texts-with-teen-gave-her-a-car-lawsuit/
A Queensland mom sent her pedo boyfriend pics of her daughters: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7829783/Married-mother-sent-explicit-photos-daughters-paedophile-lover.html
ICE captured a 23yo man who wanted to rape and eat a 13yo girl: https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/east-texas-man-pleads-guilty-federal-child-exploitation-violations-following
19,000 children sexually groomed in England in a year: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/grooming-child-sex-abuse-exploitation-rotherham-rochdale-police-a9215261.html
Pedophile priest is dead due to a crucifix being rammed down his throat: https://metro.co.uk/2019/12/28/teen-kills-paedophile-priest-ramming-crucifix-throat-11968146/
Muslim UN workers blocking Christians from receiving aid: https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-29-muslim-un-officials-block-christians-aid.html
UN leaders turn a blind eye to 'peacekeepers' raping Haitian girls, again: https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/north-america/item/34464-raping-with-impunity-un-leaders-ignore-rape-sex-crimes-of-peacekeepers-in-haiti-again
The intellectually underdeveloped narrative of LGBTQ kills a little boy: https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-29-lgbtq-obsessed-mother-beats-son-to-death.html
Florida Man poisons girlfriend's cat: https://www.wsbtv.com/news/trending/florida-man-accused-poisoning-girlfriends-cat-with-amphetamines-police-say/DGFBXO5BPBEFTCRWCEBRQ6SNV4/
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon channel -https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
The Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel- https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
The GarbageMan's Minds channel- https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
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