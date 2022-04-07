MUST SEE****I AM****VIDEO

Exodus 3:13

And Moses said unto God, Behold, when I come unto the children of Israel, and shall say unto them, The God of your fathers hath sent me unto you; and they shall say to me, What is his name? what shall I say unto them?



Exodus 3:14 And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.



Exodus 3:15

And God said moreover unto Moses, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, The LORD God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, hath sent me unto you: this is my name for ever, and this is my memorial unto all generations.



Turn to Christ Yashaya while there is still time. His sheep will hear only his voice and a stranger they will not but flee.



Act 2:38

Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.



Seek Christ Yashaya for his guidance what he wants you to do and join you with those brothers and sisters that are likeminded in the truth not pagan religious church denomination systems that are under satan, the mother rome vatican church and their false doctrines. Revelations 17:1-6