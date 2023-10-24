(PLEASE WATCH THIS) IF A MYSTERIOUS EVENT HAS TAKEN PLACE WHERE ALL THE CHILDREN & MILLIONS OF OTHERS AROUND THE WORLD HAVE VANISHED WANT ANSWERS

(PLEASE WATCH THIS) IF YOUR FAMILY/FRIENDS DISAPPEAR



IF MILLIONS VANISHED



IF ALL THE CHILDREN AROUND THE WORLD ARE MISSING



THIS VIDEO HAS THE ANSWER





***PLEASE FEEL FREE DOWNLOAD & SHARE THIS VIDEO WITH THOSE WHO MAY BE LEFT BEHIND***



We WILL sadly leave behind family & friends when we LEAVE



because they refused to listen to our WARNING



KNOW one day MILLIONS of people will suddenly DISAPPEAR



ALL the CHILDREN around the world WILL mysteriously VANISH



One day we WILL BE GONE



In The Event known as THE RAPTURE



And those who remain after The Rapture WILL WANT ANSWERS



***HERE IS LINKS TO PDF(s) MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO***

Timeline Chart Of The Tribulation Period

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oMJwpoD2m_dZkBMVjPUf5q3zX7JQm5WW/view?usp=sharing



Judgments Of God Chart

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KEJ632cv1oQvq6fXDOXlqgq3hFvZloNA/view?usp=sharing



PLEASE FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD & SHARE





IF YOU HAVE NOT MADE YOUR OWN



OR RECORD ONE IN YOUR OWN WORDS





***HERE'S LINKS TO MORE MATERIAL FOR THOSE LEFT BEHIND***



https://sites.google.com/view/ifpeoplehavesuddenlydisappeare

https://dlcministry.wixsite.com/if-people-have-sudde

https://www.mediafire.com/file/vs659tjpq6yuj5v/IF_PEOPLE_HAVE_SUDDENLY_DISAPPEARED.html/file







