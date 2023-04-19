Create New Account
Beekeepers Hate Them but They Might Be Just What We Need
Beekeepers hate this worm but the rest of the world will definitely love it! 🐝

In this video, Dr. Federicia Bertocch, who discovered that waxworms can biologically degrade plastic, discusses why waxworms may just play a key role in saving the environment for the future!

According to Dr. Bertocch, after she learned that beekeepers were killing the larvae of the Galleria mellonella moth, which are also known as wax worms, because they were eating the honeycombs, she realized that wax worms may NOT be as terrible as beekeepers considered them to be. 🌻


To find out more about Federica Bertocchini and her work, click https://www.plasticentropy.net/who-we-are/ now!

