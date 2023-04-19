Beekeepers Hate Them but They Might Be Just What We Need

Beekeepers hate this worm but the rest of the world will definitely love it! 🐝
According to Dr. Bertocch, after she learned that beekeepers were killing the larvae of the Galleria mellonella moth, which are also known as wax worms, because they were eating the honeycombs, she realized that wax worms may NOT be as terrible as beekeepers considered them to be. 🌻
To find out more about Federica Bertocchini and her work, click https://www.plasticentropy.net/who-we-are/ now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.