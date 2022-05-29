⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 29th May 2022

⚡️Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision long-range missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed a large arsenal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at an enterprise's storage site in Krivoi Rog, Dnipropetrovsk Region.



💥During the day, high-precision air-based missiles have hit 3 command posts, 25 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration and 2 artillery batteries at firing positions.



▫️1 Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile launcher near Nikolaevka, Donetsk People-s Republic, 1 air target detection and tracking radar near Boguslavka, Kharkov Region, and 5 ammunition depots near Krasnogorovka, Pokrovskoe, Donetsk People's Republic, Severodonetsk, Lugansk People's Republic, and Bezrukov, Kharkov Region, have been destroyed.



✈️💥 Operational-tactical, army and unmanned aviation have hit 2 command posts, as well as 53 areas of concentration of AFU manpower and military equipment.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 300 nationalists and up to 50 AFU military and special equipment.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force near Novogrigorovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region, in mid-air.



▫️4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Malye Prokhody, Pitomnik in Kharkov Region, Mirolyubovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region and Nizhnyaya Krynka in Donetsk People's Republic.



▫️1 Ukrainian Smerch multiple rocket has been intercepted near Malaya Kamyshevakha, Kharkov Region.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 62 command posts, 596 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 52 positions of artillery and mortar units of Ukrainian nationalists.



📊In total, 183 Ukrainian aircraft and 128 helicopters, 1,049 unmanned aerial vehicles, 325 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,309 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 447 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,722 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,270 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia