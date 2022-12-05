YouTube Censorship & Deletion of Small Channels for CV-19 Truths Big Channels Say

Check out the evidence on how much I argue with Youtube on censorship and suppression of information on my videos. I am taking a long 6-months or more break from YouTube in order to save my channel with viewers there. In the meantime, go to ROKFIN.COM.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
There are over 70 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
#bigtechcensorship, #covid-19, #medicalmisinformation, #youtube, #covidpandemic #censorship
