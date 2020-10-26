PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM FROM VIENNA, AUSTRIA ~ Claire Edwards & Steven Whybrow [Age Of Truth TV]

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LIVESTREAM POWERFUL PRESS CONFERENCE FROM VIENNA, AUSTRIA
"World Change NOW"
Featuring: Steven Whybrow, Claire Edwards, Lucas Alexander
Live from Linz, Austria. © Age Of Truth TV
HELLO EVERYONE,
THANK YOU so much for watching our LIVESTREAM from the Press Conference in Linz, Austria with Steven Whybrow and Claire Edwards, after presenting the President of Austria with the Notice Of Liability in Vienna, the capitol of Austria.
HERE ARE THE 3 LINKS you can download:
1) Notice Of Liability to Austrian President, Alexander van der Bellen:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Haftungserkla%CC%88rung-an-Herrn-Bundespra%CC%88sidenten-Alexander-Van-der-Bellen-System-Schach-Matt-.pdf
2) Declaration To Take The Planet Back:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Article-Taking-the-Planet-back.pdf
3) The COVID-19 Genocide of 2020:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-COVID-19-Genocide-2020.pdf
Live-Stream Announcement!
WATCH US TODAY: 23 October 2020 !!!
7:30 PM (19.30) Central European Time
6:30 PM (United Kingdom)
1:30 PM (US EAST)
10:30 AM (US WEST)
1:30 AM (Sidney, Australia)
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