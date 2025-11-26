BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BANNED TECH: The Tesla Secrets Rockefeller Crushed to Keep You Sick w/ Linda Olsen
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
728 followers
1
620 views • 23 hours ago

What if Nikola Tesla was right—and his frequency discoveries were quietly buried to keep you sick and dependent on Big Pharma? In this interview, former teacher and breast-health advocate Linda Olsen explains how sound, vibration, and frequency were once central to healing, how homeopathy and resonance-based medicine were pushed aside by the Rockefeller medical system, and why she believes we’re only just rediscovering what the ancients already knew. We talk cymatics, Tesla’s “mortal oscillation rate,” the war on natural medicine and much more in this eye-opening interview. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Click https://www.perfectorigins.com/mia-vb.html — Vive Biotics has 15 probiotic strains plus prebiotics, designed to survive stomach acid and help restore balance. Use code: MIA at checkout for 50% off your order. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

