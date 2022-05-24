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PostScript Interview (Preview) - John Bloom, Rudolf Steiner's Principles of a New World
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2 views • May 24, 2022
John Bloom, General Secretary of the Anthroposophical Society in America, recently presented the concepts and principles for a new world, as envisioned by Rudolf Steiner. After his talk, John L. Petersen and John Bloom sat down for an in-depth Q&A.
Enjoy this preview of that Q&A.
Replay tickets to this presentation are available for a limited time at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/john-bloom-concepts-and-principles-of-a-new-world/
Enjoy this preview of that Q&A.
Replay tickets to this presentation are available for a limited time at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/john-bloom-concepts-and-principles-of-a-new-world/
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